Omagh groups get involved in ‘Good Relations Week 2022’

Local groups and organisations in the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council area will help deliver a positive message that ‘Change Starts With Us’ with a creative and inspiring programme of cross-community and multicultural events as part of Good Relations Week 2022.

Co-ordinated by the Community Relations Council, Good Relations Week 2022 will run from Monday September 19 to Sunday September 25 2022 with groups and organisations across the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council area shining a light on how they are building a more sustainable and shared future.

This year’s programme of events will include incredible face-to-face events, engaging online events and creative pieces of digital content based on the theme for this year’s celebration – ‘Change Starts with Us’.

Advertisement

The week long programme of workshops, lectures, panel discussions, feature talks, podcasts, film, music and dance performances, storytelling, and exhibitions will focus on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals to highlight the political, social, economic, and environmental challenges we face as a region.

Events will address gender inequality, climate change and the environment, improving individual health and well-being, eradicating poverty and hunger, and removing barriers to improved education.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council’s Chair, Councillor Barry McElduff said, “We are delighted to be supporting Good Relations Week 2022 and it’s great to see so many local groups and organisations from across the District becoming actively involved in a week long programme of events.

“Good Relations Week 2022 is an excellent opportunity to reinforce the message that ‘Change Starts With Us’ as we call on local communities to continue to work together to achieve a sustainable and shared future for our society.

Martin McDonald MBE, Chair of the Community Relations Council said, “Good Relations Week 2022 will host hundreds of inspiring events that will deliver a positive message that ‘Change Starts With Us’ as we shine a light on local groups and organisations in their pursuit of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

“It will shine a light on their efforts to tackle important issues such sectarianism, racism, and other forms of identity hatred and inequality, as well as addressing climate change, eradicating food poverty, and improving people’s mental health.”

For more information on the Good Relations Week 2022 programme of events visit www.goodrelationsweek.com<http://www.goodrelationsweek.com> or keep up to date on Facebook and Twitter using the hashtag #GRW22.