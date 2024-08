OMAGH is in full bloom this summer as the Omagh Gardening Society proudly announces the winners of the 2024 Garden Competition.

The event, held on Wednesday, July 17, showcased the talents of local gardeners who vied for first, second, and third place prizes in both the ‘Large Gardens’ and ‘Small Gardens’ categories, as well as a special prize for the best courtyard garden.

In the Large Gardens category, Alan and Agnes Kyle took first place, with Donal McBride securing second. Joint third place was awarded to PJ and Nataline Dolan, and Mary and Noel Allen.

The Small Gardens category saw Killyclogher’s John Hutchinson clinch first place, followed by Susan Anderson in second, and Harry Mulligan in third.

Julie Crean from Omagh triumphed in the ‘Courtyard Garden’ category, impressing judges with a stunning display of flowers, shrubs, and garden furniture.

The competition was judged based on various contents, structures, and the overall design of each participants garden or courtyard.

Terry Haley, chairperson of the Omagh Gardening Society, praised the dedication of all participants.

“It takes commitment from each to follow through, especially if you decided that a little more TLC needs to be given before the big day.

“By entering the competition, each person’s garden contributed to the outcome, and ensured that the judges had a challenge on their hands.

“Despite their task, they enjoyed what they referred to as a ‘privileged experience’, and we were impressed at the overall quality.”

A special awards night is scheduled for Tuesday, September 24, at the Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh, starting at 7.30pm.

The evening will feature images of each entrant’s garden, accompanied by audio commentary, allowing everyone to appreciate the hard work and creativity on display.

The Omagh Gardening Society welcomes all gardening enthusiasts, whether they tend to large gardens, small plots, or even just a window box.