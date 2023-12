AT the heart of every charitable organisation lies a dedicated army of volunteers who selflessly contribute countless hours to make a positive impact on the lives of others.

One of these committed individuals is Patrick Friel, a retired Omagh man who has been an integral part of St Vincent de Paul (SVP) for over four decades. Patrick’s journey with SVP began as a standard volunteer, eventually rising to become the president of the Omagh Conference and holding various positions within the local branch.

Currently serving as the regional treasurer of St Vincent de Paul, Patrick’s commitment extends to being the acting president of the Northern Region of SVP Ireland and the treasurer of the Omagh Conference. Despite retiring from his career as an accountant several years ago, Patrick says that his role with SVP keeps him just as busy as his days in the office.

Advertisement

Reflecting on his long-standing volunteer work, Patrick acknowledges that while the basic needs of people seeking help – such as assistance with heating, food, and household items – have remained consistent since he began volunteering in 1980, the current cost of living crisis has intensified the pressure on struggling families and individuals.

Patrick notes, “The price of oil and food has put more pressure on everyone, with more people phoning St Vincent de Paul than ever before.”

Highlighting the evolving and increasingly challenging landscape, he adds, “I started volunteering in 1980 and back then we were helping people with paying for food, household items and heating.

“What has changed in recent years since Covid-19 is the amount and type of people looking for help. Due to the price of things, many people have had to dip into their savings, and there are more individuals and families who can no longer afford to pay for things in an emergency financial situation.”

In the face of these challenges, SVP plays a crucial role in responding to emergency financial situations. Patrick emphasises the importance of personal interactions during home visits, stating, “When you meet people face-to-face, they are far more likely to open up and tell you everything that’s wrong and everything they need.”

While the image of charity volunteers often centres on those working in shops or directly assisting individuals in need, Patrick says that volunteers undertake diverse roles.

While he continues to conduct house visits, his primary duty has shifted towards administrative tasks, contributing to the smooth and efficient running of the organisation.

Advertisement

Expressing the need for more volunteers, Patrick acknowledges the significant time commitment but emphasises the rewarding nature of the work.

He encourages individuals to consider volunteering, stating, “Volunteers are the backbone of every charity, and new people always bring fresh ideas and energy.

“There is a significant amount of time that goes into volunteering for a charity like SVP. I am away a lot and I have commitments I have to keep, but I would not change what I do for the world because there are a lot of people out there who aren’t as fortunate as I have been in life.

“They are in desperate need of help but that’s why organisations like SVP exist – to provide that help.”

For those interested in learning more about the work of St Vincent de Paul, making donations, or volunteering, visit the organisation’s website, svp.ie.