This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Omagh man publishes first ever account of Omagh’s railway history

  • 16 June 2023
Omagh man publishes first ever account of Omagh’s railway history
Tony McGartland is writing a book about the Omagh railway, pictured at the Omagh railway memorial, with a copy of the final timetables from its last days before closure. MC 35
Emmet McElhattonBy Emmet McElhatton - 16 June 2023
2 minutes read

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY