AS Parkinson’s UK’s Omagh branch continues its search for volunteers, most crucially a new secretary, a local lady living with the disease has spoken highly about the ‘satisfaction and fulfillment’ she has found working with the group.

Kathleen Lynch, who is a current committee member and former vice chair, is encouraging local people to consider giving some of their spare time to the organisation, which provides friendship, information and entertainment to dozens of local people living with the incurable neurological disease and their loved ones.

During her time with the group, Ms Lynch has loved the connections she has made, the satisfaction in seeing people come out of themselves and having fun, and the thrill of knowing that, at every next meeting, a new family might make that life-changing step of walking through the door.

In her own words, “Even if the branch only helped one more person, it would be worth it.”

All volunteers are welcome to join, but the group is specifically appealing for someone to fill the role of branch secretary.

This is a flexible role with a big impact, helping the branch ensure people can access activities and social opportunities that make a real difference to them.

The person who fills the role will be responsible for keeping group members up to date and sending out the monthly Parkinson’s UK newsletter, as well as taking and circulating committee meeting minutes.

The secretary will also help, alongside the rest of the volunteer team, to offer a warm and friendly welcome at the monthly meetings.

Morag Chambers, Volunteer Coordinator with Parkinson’s UK in Northern Ireland, said, “The Parkinson’s UK Omagh Branch is a lifeline for people in the local area , but we rely on volunteers to help us keep these groups running. Without the support from people in the community, these groups could be forced to close.

“If you can spare a few hours per month we’d love to welcome you to volunteer alongside the amazing people who are part of the Omagh group, because with your support we really can change lives.

“As well as making a big difference to people living with Parkinson’s in your local community, volunteering is a great opportunity to try something new, have new experiences, and meet new people. Join us today!”

Around 145,000 people in the UK are diagnosed with Parkinson’s, including around 4000 in Northern Ireland.

Parkinson’s UK is the North’s leading charity supporting those with the condition. Its mission is to find a cure and improve life for everyone affected by Parkinson’s, through pioneering research, information, support and campaigning.

The Omagh Parkinson’s UK group meets every third Tuesday of the month from 2.30-4.pm in the Omagh Library.

For more information or to discuss the role, please contact Morag Chambers on 07825 450219 or email her at mchambers@parkinsons.org.uk

You can also visit: www.volunteer.parkinsons.org.uk/opportunities for more information.