LGBTQ+ people and allies are invited to attend Omagh Pride’s annual meeting, which will take place this Thursday (September 19) at 7pm, upstairs in Daly’s Bar.

The meeting will hear reports about Omagh Pride 2024, allow people to give feedback and ideas for 2025, and elect a new committee to oversee next year’s parade and other activities.

Omagh Pride chair, Shane Pritchard, said, “We were again delighted with this year’s Pride parade and celebrations, and we thank everyone who took part or supported in any way.

“We provided a broader range of entertainment after the march, with something for everyone’s tastes, and the feedback was very positive.

“We also organised a series of events to celebrate the legacy of local LGBTQ+ icon Raymond Browne-Lecky, as well as a number of other social and cultural events, and supported Pride and LGBTQ+ protest events across the country.”

Mr Pritchard said that, in particular, Omagh Pride members were ‘delighted’ to see their neighbours in Fermanagh have their first parade.

The chair said, “The spread of Pride events in rural areas is a really important and positive step forward. However, the ongoing attacks on and demonization of trans people shows there is still a long way to go for LGBTQ+ equality. That’s why Pride matters.”

Mr Pritchard added, “We would love people to come along to the meeting and get involved in Omagh Pride over the next year, in whatever capacity they can, bringing their skills and their ideas. Together, we can achieve big things.”