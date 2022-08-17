Omagh rocks to a multicultural beat

CHALLENGING the misconception that meaningful cultural diversity can only exist in city environments, a buzzing multicultural festival took place in Omagh.

Illustrating the benefits of having a multicultural society and influence from around the globe the event depicted how rural demographics are changing, engaging with, and absorbing the creativity, vitality, and diversity new communities bring.

The Multicultural Fiesta, organized by Empowering Refugees and Newcomers Organisation (ERANO), certainly shone a light on the talent that comes when cultures and traditions engage.

A show-stopping line up, which included Egyptian belly-dancing, African drums, Chinese melodies, Thai workshops and Indian Mendhi, ran alongside a plethora of activities for younger children.

The event drew a large crowd from different backgrounds and cultures who all came together to join in the fun and support the message that the district is a place of welcome for everyone.

Clearly delighted with the turnout, Mary Lafferty, manager of ERANO said the event depicted that all areas of the North are becoming much more diverse and welcomed the fact that all communities can be celebrated.

“Our society is changing, and it is right that all cultures be celebrated and welcomed, and we had a real melting pot of culture and traditions here today all enjoying themselves,” she said.

ERANO was supported by the National Lottery Community Fund, Good Relations Fermanagh and Omagh District Council (FODC) and Omagh

Community House to stage the event.