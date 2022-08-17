This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Omagh rocks to a multicultural beat

  • 17 August 2022
Omagh rocks to a multicultural beat
Polish family Pawel Konikowski, Eliza Goiola and Maria Konikowska. JasMc4
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 17 August 2022
1 minute read

Related articles:

Dungannon manufacturer raises £4,600 for local charities Sunrise walk from one ancient castle to another to promote mental health Footie friends raise thousands in Dungannon charity match Calls for dog-friendly park at Gortin Glens

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY