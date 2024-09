THE charity work of Omagh Rotary Club has been praised by the organisation’s District Governor of Ireland, Seamus Parle, who addressed the members of the local club at its weekly lunch meeting in the Silverbirch Hotel.

Mr Parle is a former president of Wicklow Rotary Club and took up his role as District Governor of Ireland in July this year. The district has 67 clubs, and Omagh is the 24th he has visited so far in his year of office.

He reflected on the theme set by the president of Rotary International, Stephanie A Urchick, ‘The Magic of Rotary’ and the thousands of hours of voluntary work put in by Rotarians worldwide. This work is bringing benefits to local charities and good causes, as well as supporting international projects.

He said that Rotary in Ireland had embarked on a major project this year to help fund the work of Daisy Lodge, a purpose-built therapeutic centre located in Newcastle, Co Down, for families across Ireland affected by cancer. It is run by the Cancer Fund for Children.

He congratulated Omagh Rotarians for their support of the Rotary Foundation worldwide charity and the ongoing Polio Plus programme that is aimed at eradicating polio globally.

Mr Parle was welcomed by Omagh club president, Peter Waterson.

Mr Waterson commented on the activities of the club in supporting good causes at home and abroad. These include the Lend With Care project, through which the club is supporting three small businesses in Pakistan and one in Ecuador.

The club has supported various local charities in 2024 and will also support the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance charity and Rotary charities during the Tree of Remembrance initiative in December.

Mr Waterson presented the District Governor with an Omagh club pennant and a copy of ‘Images Of Omagh’, the book series compiled by former Omagh president, the late Dr Haldane Mitchell, which raised thousands of pounds for charities down through the years.