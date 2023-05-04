Omagh says goodbye to generous hearted musican

A CONGREGATION of friends, family, acquaintances and admirers gathered in the Sacred Heart Church yesterday (Wednesday) morning to celebrate the life – and mourn the loss – of popular Omagh musician, Martin Coll.

The peaceful melody of ‘Amazing Grace’ resounded through the chapel; the overture to a touching service, during which Martin was described as a ‘true and loyal friend’, with a ‘kind, gentle and generous heart’.

Presiding over the Requiem Mass, Fr Michael McCaul spoke of Martin as a natural musician, a versatile craftsman, a loving family man, and a person of great patience, kindness and generosity.

“Martin was born on January 21, 1951,” began Fr McCaul.

The son of Bernard and Kathleen, Martin grew up in Omagh as part of a big family.

Of the many strong, lasting and loving relationships in Martin’s life, not least those he shared with his many siblings, Fr McCaul singled out a few.

“Martin passed away peacefully beside his beloved partner, Pat O’Donnell, and his cherished daughter, Margaret-Ann,” said Fr McCaul.

“He was a loyal friend, not least to Tony Fox, with whom he enjoyed many musical sessions and cups of tea in his home studio, and I am sure the two men set the world to rights during those times.”

Fr McCaul told the congregation how Martin started his working life in a mobile shop, but soon found his calling in music.

Through his teens, Martin was devoted to learning the guitar.

“After he eventually had it mastered,” said the priest, “he ended up with ten guitars.”

Painting a faint portrait of Martin’s on-stage career, Fr McCaul named all the major bands he played with through his life, including, Klondike, Frankie McBride’s band, Big Valley (where his other brother Frank was lead singer), and The Buckaroos (in which his younger brother, the late Irish country legend, Brian was the front man).

However, though music was a crucial pillar in Martin’s life, he was not wholly defined by it, explained Fr McCaul.

“Martin loved trains and train tracks,” said Fr McCaul, describing Martin’s great passion for railways, which through his life he spent many days walking with Pat and Margaret-Ann.

“He spent a lot of time keeping others on the right train tracks of life,” remarked Fr McCaul.

In his trademark white hat, said Fr McCaul, he would brave any weather for a day away to his beloved Donegal.

“In the last five years, Martin also become a permanent fixture at Omagh’s Men Shed, where he was valued for his green fingers, able hands and optimistic attitude.”

After listing all those who will miss Martin in their life, Fr McCaul recited a few fitting words from one of Martin’s favourite songs.

“When Martin was in hospital, he remarked that he was looking forward to getting out of there and playing a few tunes,” recalled Fr McCaul, before delivering a few lines from JJ Cale’s, ‘They Call Me The Breeze’.

‘… Call me the breeze/ I keep blowin’ down the road/ Well now, they call me the breeze/ I keep blowin’ down the road/ I ain’t got me nobody/ I don’t carry me no load/ Ain’t no change in the weather/ Ain’t no changes in me/ Well, there ain’t no change in the weather/ Ain’t no changes in me/ And I ain’t hidin’ from nobody/ Nobody’s hidin’ from me’.