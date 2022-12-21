This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Omagh shop serving the community for 20 years

  • 21 December 2022
Omagh shop serving the community for 20 years
Store owners Mark and Natascha McAleer celebrate 20 successful years with their son and daughter, Jed McAleer and Zara Maguire, son in-law Jamie Maguire and granddaughter Serena.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 21 December 2022
1 minute read

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY