Omagh shop serving the community for 20 years

AN Omagh convenience store is celebrating serving their local community for 20 years.

After starting their business as a Costcutter, owners, Natascha and Mark McAleer, switched to Spar in 2014.

Natascha, Mark and the team at Spar AMCO Supplies Ltd, Omagh, will celebrate the milestone by holding a number of promotions and exciting competitions for their local shoppers to thank them for their support over the past two decades.

Over the years, the store has had three refurbishments, investing in both staff and customer care and comfort.

It has been a big part of the local community for decades, working with youth groups and doing outreach work in connection with Hope Central Elim Church.

The store provides shoppers with a host of services, including a Barista Bar coffee machine from which shoppers can pick up their favourite hot drinks, as well as an ice cream bar and delicious food-to-go.

The McAleers are currently offering local shoppers great savings on everyday essentials, with big one-week deals in the run up to Christmas.

Shoppers can also enter the ‘Warm Home for Christmas’ competition, where four lucky shoppers will win 250 litres of home heating oil. Shoppers who spend £10 in store can be automatically entered into the competition, which will close just before Christmas.

Natascha and Mark have also spent the past 20 years supporting many charities, first inspired to open their store to help an orphanage in India as well as to support charities across Uganda.

Natascha said, “We have been so blessed to be able to give hundreds of thousands of pounds to these charities over the past 20 years; all thanks to the support from our amazing customers and suppliers.

“In addition to these charities, we also love being able to help out in our local community, and, this Christmas ,we want to give an extra helping hand to our shoppers with our competition for home heating oil and additional in-store promotions.

“This time of year can be hard for a lot of families, so we wanted to show our support and help make the essentials more affordable for all our shoppers this Christmas.”