NOTHING says ‘country’ more than the sensation of your boots sinking into the muck under the sound of ‘Footloose’.

Accompanied by our traditional ‘summer’ weather, the 182nd Omagh Show was like no other, with hundreds of agricultural enthusiasts flocking through the gates – shucking and diving between spots of heavy showers.

At the outset, heavy downpours threatened to dampen spirits and attendance. Gerry Broderick, seated within the Tyrone Farming Society hall, worried aloud, “This might turn people away” gazing at the rain-soaked grounds.

Fortunately, Gerry’s concern proved unfounded as the showers relented and turnout seemed to double.

Despite the weather, the atmosphere was vibrant, as enthusiasts assessed livestock while ranchers proudly stood beside their cattle amidst much competitive spirit in the show fields.

The stalls fascinated mechanically minded locals, especially the young cubs with their child-sized bodywarmers and browners.

Tractors, diggers, and farm machines became a playground for these future farmers, where they marvelled at the mechanics of these metal mysteries.

Beyond agriculture and machinery, another tent showcased arts, crafts, community groups, and tasty treats. While navigating the motorised traffic coming into the show was challenging, the bustling pedestrian traffic within this tent provided ample opportunity to fully appreciate local handicrafts and culinary delights.

Across from this hubbub were the much-anticipated showjumping fields. You couldn’t help but be awed as the pristine, sleek horses glided through the air seamlessly as they scampered from hurdle to hurdle across the pitch.

Overall, this year’s show fulfilled its aim – to showcase Tyrone’s talent and agricultural significance.

Lord Lieutenant of Tyrone, Robert Scott, an ardent forestry enthusiast, remarked, “The show has been fantastic and it gets better every year. Omagh is the county town and we are in a farming district, so it is very important that we hold this annual even to highlight the sheer calibre of what farmers from here can and do produce.”

Mr Scott’s sentiments were echoed by local councillor Stephen Donnelly, who added, “Today shows the high quality of produce we have here and the significant contributions made by farmers everyday in our communities across Tyrone.”