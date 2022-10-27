This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Omagh ‘solemates’ taking on marathon challenge

  • 27 October 2022
Omagh ‘solemates’ taking on marathon challenge
Run For Enda coach, Peter Dolan with his first time marathon runners, Eamonn McGrath, Paul Cairns, Seamus McAlinney and Paul Loane ahead of the Dublin Marathon this Sunday. Pictured with Martina Morris (Care For Cancer) and Valarie McKinley (Air Ambulance NI). JasMc1
Alan RodgersBy Alan Rodgers - 27 October 2022
1 minute read

Related articles:

Tractor fever in Donaghmore Young African people to give thanks to Errigal Ciaran parish £17k grant helps community transform waste ground in Gillygooley Town’s new ‘heat bank’ opens for the first time

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY