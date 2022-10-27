Omagh ‘solemates’ taking on marathon challenge

FOUR Omagh friends are now counting down the days to running their first-ever Dublin Marathon after months of dedicated training.

Paul Cairns, Paul Loane, Eamon McGrath and Seamus McAlinney have all run 5k, 10k and Half Marathon events before now.

But this will be their first time to do the iconic 26.2 mile marathon and they’ve selected the excitement and atmosphere of Dublin to both take on, and hopefully complete, the target all in aid of charity.

Advertisement

For, in addition to preparing for the big event, they have also been raising vital funds for Air Ambulance NI and Care for Cancer, two local charities which are very close to their hearts.

“Over the last two weeks, we have learned much more about these organisations through local women Valerie McKinley and Martina Morris,” said Seamus McAlinney.

“Each of us have been highly impressed and indeed very humbled by the amazing work that these charities carry out for people in need.”

The quartet have also expressed their appreciation to the support provided by Peter Dolan and the Run for Enda group.

Through this, they have been provided with much-needed advice, encouragement and guidance as their preparations gathered pace with a series of weekend runs ranging to slightly more than 20 miles.

“We have also received fantastic encouragement from our friends and families and representatives of the wider running community in Omagh and beyond. They have been helping with the fundraising, and have contributed richly to our training as well.

“While the cost of living is currently proving challenging, the support of everyone who has donated so far is really appreciated.

Advertisement

“Now our full concentration is on getting to the start line in Dublin and completing the marathon. The training has been really enjoyable for the past 18 weeks, and all we can hope to do is repay the faith and support of so many during that time.”

Anyone wishing to donate can do so via the following link: https://www.justgiving.com/team/Solemates-262