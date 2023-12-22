Omagh store’s festive display captivated children

One of the most cherished festive memories for generations of local people involves a magical window display that captured the hearts of children visiting Omagh.

For most of the year, JB Anderson’s – located at the corner of Market Street and the Dublin Road – was a drapery store.

However, every Christmas, an electric toy train set graced its main window, captivating onlookers of all ages.

This annual tradition, accompanied by a backdrop of toys, decorations, and the eagerly anticipated visit from Santa, became an integral part of Omagh’s festive season for many years.

The history of the iconic store began 150 years ago in 1865 when 24-year-old Joseph Anderson from Sixmilecross started trading in a thatched-roof building on 41 Market street.

Initially, he sold drapes and materials for tailoring, sewing and dressmaking.

But soon, the business began to expand and this marked the emergence of ‘Anderson’s Corner’, one of the largest retail outlets in the region.

In 1913, a man by the name of Thomas J Cathcart joined the company in partnership with Joseph, with E Martyn Anderson and Capt John B Anderson joining the board of directors.

The new team registered the business as a Limited Company, and established themselves as JB Anderson & Co Ltd.

It was noted at the first meeting of the company that their dividend was one shilling, which is worth only 5p today.

The company structure would shift in 1921 following the death of founder, Joseph Anderson, and his son, John Anderson, took charge of the business

Unfortunately, John’s reign was short-lived, lasting only seven years due to his untimely death.

Thomas Cathcart assumed leadership, marking a period of stability for the company.

Meanwhile, Joseph’s other son, James, embarked on his own journey, which involved a stint as headmaster at Charleville National School in Co Offaly. Eventually, he settled in Omagh in 1939 after a brief stint in Dungannon.

James’s daughter, Florence, studied at Dungannon High School for girls, where her love for tennis would guide her to Thomas Cathcart’s son, John, who, later not only became her lover, but would also take charge of the company.

The couple married in 1942, and in 1943, they moved to a spacious flat above the shop, where John became managing director in 1947.

His early years in the company saw rapid modernisation, including letting out office space, installing an oil-fired heating system, and installing a new roof following storm damage.

The 1950s and ‘60s were a dynamic period for the family, who, outside of managing the store, actively engaged in sports, particularly golf.

It was during this era that the iconic Christmas train displays, featuring three trains – the Flying Scotsman, an LMS locomotive, and a Southern Railway Company train – started to captivate local children.

Boys and girls from all over would gather with their parents and gaze through the shop window at the magical scene.

Even today, older generations still smile when they fondly remember this special Christmas tradition in the heart of the town..

In the early 1970s, the couple made a decision that was probably ahead of its time when they established a coffee shop in the town.

It was managed by Florence, and, for many years, became a popular meeting place for friends.

But things were changing in the North, and, in the early ‘70s, stores in the centre of Omagh became a regular target for incendiary bombers.

This compelled the couple to relocate in 1975, relinquishing their flat above the shop for a bungalow outside of the town.

It proved to be a wise decision, because in 1977, an arson attack burned the 100-year-old site to the ground, destroying all the stock within.

Undeterred, the Andersons displayed remarkable resilience, rebuilding the site from the ground up, with a renewed focus on property.

Tragedy struck again in 1981 when John Cathcart passed away, leaving Florence to navigate the company’s direction during the rebuilding process.

‘Anderson’s Corner’ reopened in 1982, operating solely in the property sector, with other areas leased to various companies.

The premises was destroyed, again, in 1998, when a Real IRA car bomb devastated Market Street, claiming 31 lives and injuring hundreds of people.

This blast ruptured Anderson’s Corner, and it took three years to rebuild the site into what we see today.

Florence continued to lead the company until her retirement in 2006, after which she moved to Lisburn to be close to her daughter.

While the window no longer hosted Christmas displays, the nostalgia surrounding the special scene led a local charity to recreate it in 2009.

Cancer Research UK set up a replica stand, complete with a black-and-white TV, sleigh, and the adored train set, near Anderson’s House on the Dublin Road, raising funds for charity.

Today, Anderson House, as it was named following reconstruction in 2001, is a hub for multiple charities, and it remains a heart-warming festive memory for many.