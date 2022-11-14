This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Omagh theatre group enjoys tea with Michelle

  • 14 November 2022
Omagh theatre group enjoys tea with Michelle
MLA Michelle O'Neill, gets an opportunity to meet with some of the cast members of Skyzdalimit, who will be performing "Circus the Musical", in Belfast. They are from left Andrew Lecky, Megan McBrearty, Pierce McCluskey, Paul Gordon, with councillor Barry McElduff, Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council. MC 16
Thomas MaherBy Thomas Maher - 14 November 2022
