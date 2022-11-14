Omagh theatre group enjoys tea with Michelle

BEFORE they performed on the big stage at the Waterfront Hall Studio in Belfast, Omagh-based theatre group Skyzdalimit sat down for a chat and a cup of tea with former Deputy First Minister, Michelle O’Neill.

The group is the first theatre organisation for people with learning disabilities in Ireland and Britain to go on tour.

The local theatre organisation for people with learning disabilities put on their spectacular show ‘The Circus’ on Saturday.

They have already performed in Dublin the group hopes to add more dates across Ireland next year.

Pearse McCloskey, founder of the group, described the meeting with the former Deputy First Minister as “a great day.”

“It was great to meet Michelle; she was lovely to chat with and took a real interest in the group and our show.

“Some of the cast put on a bit of a performance and at one point she even danced with a cast member – our own resident Elvis, Paul Gordon!” said Pearse.

Chairperson of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Barry McElduff, arranged the meeting to allow Ms O’Neill to hear first hand about the touring group and the preparations for their performance in Belfast.

Cllr McElduff, said, “I was delighted to be able to facilitate a meeting with Skyzdalimit and Michelle O’Neill in the council offices in Omagh.

“I had the opportunity to travel with Skyzdalimit to Dublin in October and the buzz during the day, at the performance, and on the journey home was very memorable.

“This is an exceptionally talented group. We were delighted that the tickets sold out for Saturday night. However,

“If you missed out, make sure you keep a look out for their next performance – you won’t be disappointed.”