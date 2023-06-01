Omagh theatre group launch campaign for diversity ahead of Strule

“We want James Martin, the man who influenced a massive shift in societal attitudes to disability, to inspire a whole new generation of learning disabled actors, film-makers, writers, and theatre groups.”

These are the powerful words of Pearse McCloskey, the founder of diverse Omagh theatre group, ‘Skyzdalimit’ who have recently launched a new campaign to promote inclusion and cross-community relationships, and to help normalise disabilities on-and-off the stage.

Inspired by 2023 Oscar-winner, James Martin, who has autism, the campaign is titled ‘James Martin Legacy’, and it has been backed by a number of high profile figures, such as Tyrone GAA legend, Stephen O’Neill, and Graham Dodds, HM deputy lieutenant of County Tyrone.

Speaking to the UH, Pearse hopes that the campaign will craft a ‘hotbed’ of talent of disabled artists, and is urging sports clubs, local societies, and schools to support it by attending Skyzdalimit’s upcoming production of ‘Danny and Sandy, The Wedding’ at the Strule Arts Centre, Omagh, on Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17 at 8pm.

The stellar show is an elite adaptation of both ‘Grease’ and ‘Mamma Mia’, and promises to keep audiences smiling from start-to-finish.

‘Golden opportunity’

“If we don’t act now, James Martin’s historic Oscar’s win will soon be forgotten, and society will have missed a golden opportunity to become more integrated, a hotbed of talent of disabled artists, and a model of inclusion for the world to admire and learn from,” Pearse said.

“Together, we can ensure that James Martin leaves a lasting legacy. And to that end, we are launching a #JamesMartinLegacy initiative across social media platforms.

“We want James Martin to be the inspiration for a whole new generation of learning disabled actors.”

Stephen O’Neill, principal of Donemana PS, says that breaking down the barriers of inclusion begins with children.

“If children, at an early age, are used to seeing diverse theatre performances, they will grow up seeing disability as ‘normal’.

“Different, yes, but a difference to be valued and appreciated.

“As a principal myself, I can see the very important role schools can play in promoting inclusion, and I would urge local schools and GAA clubs to join this initiative.”

‘Breaking down barriers’

Graham Dodds, HM Deputy Lieutenant for Tyrone, said that he was ‘blown away’ by the pre-show taster of ‘Danny and Sandy, The Wedding’.

“The work that Skyzdalimit do is phenomenal,” he said. “They are pioneers in their field in promoting inclusion through the arts. They are very much a cross-community group, with a near 50/50 representation of Catholic and Protestant backgrounds.

“I know Pearse sees the support of families from all backgrounds as being pivotal to breaking down barriers to inclusion.

“The trail-blazing Skyzdalimit has been advocating for greater inclusion for the learning disabled and autistic communities since their inception in 2010.

“Now is the time to celebrate James Martin, and reap wisely from what he has sown,” he continued. “Let’s bring our communities together, celebrate those remarkable people, like James Martin, in our communities who are just a little different.

“Spread the word and play a part in the #JamesMartinLegacy initiative by coming along to the show.”

Join the initiative

If your group, club or school would like to join the #JamesMartinLegacy initiative by sharing Skyzdalimit’s show poster, you can request a poster on WhatsApp by contacting ‘07443496441’, or emailing ‘skyzdalimitclub@gmail.com’. You will be thanked personally in the show’s programme and social media.

Skyzdalimit perform ‘Danny and Sandy, The Wedding’, at the Strule Arts Centre on Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17 at 8pm. Tickets are available online.

Skyzdalimit are also taking their show to the Mac Theatre in Belfast on Saturday, October 7.