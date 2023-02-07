Omagh woman a ‘beacon of hope’ for the people of Creeslough

OMAGH musician Claire Bowes said it was a ‘privilege’ to perform at a concert for the Creeslough community last Monday night.

The event, held in the Aura Leisure Centre, Letterkenny, was organised as a ‘night of healing’ several months after an explosion at a filling station killed ten people in the Donegal village.

The concert was an expression of support for the families of the victims and the people of the village and to thank the emergency services and everyone who tried to help that afternoon and in the days, weeks and months since.

Performers who took to the stage included Mickey Joe Harte, Brian Kennedy, Lisa McHugh, The Whistling Donkeys, Brian McFadden, Keith Duffy and co-hosts Moya Brennan and Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh.

It was an extremely poignant evening, particularly when the names of the dead were read aloud.

Claire Bowes, who lost her sight in the Omagh bomb, was declared a ‘shining light’ to the people of Creeslough when she was introduced to the packed audience by local priest, Fr John Joe Duffy.

Fr Duffy said, “Claire you have been, in your own life, an inspiration to me since I first prayed for you as a student in Maynooth when I heard you were in the Omagh bomb.

“You are a beacon of hope and a light shining out for us and you are shining very brightly tonight.”

Playing piano, Claire accompanied a choir made up of three local schools.

Speaking to the UH afterwards, Claire said she was delighted and privileged to be asked to participate in such a special event.

“It was a privilege to be part of it and lovely to accompany the choir. It was a very special evening and it was nice to hear the audience sing along.”

Commenting on the touching sentiments of Fr Duffy, Claire added, “It was humbling to hear the priest speak that way about me – I never really thought of myself like that.

“It’s still early days for the people of Creeslough,” Claire continued. “And there are similarities in their story and in mine – so I hope they can take comfort in my story.

“The people of Creeslough need positive stories to give them hope for the future.

“Things will get better, it will never be the same again and things will always be different, but there are positive times ahead.”