Omagh woman nets two tickets to Wimbledon finals

‘IF you are not in it, you won’t win it,’ is the maxim Kate McLaughlin claims she was obeying when she dropped her name in the ballot to win tickets to Wimbeldon back in October.

Last year, lifelong tennis fan, Kate, who is the owner of Progressive Insurance and chairperson of Omagh PHAB (Physically Handicapped and Able Bodied), decided to try her luck at getting tickets to the biggest international tennis tournament of the year.

In February, two days before her birthday, she was overjoyed when she received word that her application had been successful.

In fact, not only did Kate’s numbers come up, but she hit the jackpot, bagging centre court tickets for both the men’s final, as well as the mixed doubles final.

Now, with the competition entering its closing stages, Katie is getting ready to leave for London.

Before she done so, she took some time to speak with the UH.

“I am a massive tennis fan, and sitting court side at Wimbeldon has always been a dream of mine,” began Kate, who is a disabled person that requires a wheelchair when she is out of the house.

Because so many people share Kate’s sporting fantasy, getting tickets for Wimbeldon is an extremely competitive process.

“You have to register with the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTCC), and then they enter your name in a massive draw,” she continued.

“If you are lucky enough to be selected, chances are that you will get tickets to one of the early qualifier games, which would in itself be great.”

However, with the odds of garnering the precious tickets so slim, you can imagine Kate’s excitement when an email came through revealing that she had been landed with the mother lode.

“Two centre court tickets for both the men’s singles, and mixed doubles,” said Kate. “I could not believe it!”

Accompanying Kate on this trip of a lifetime is one of her best friends, Roisin McConnell.

“Roisin was the obvious choice for me – I know she will love it.”

In her local Dromore, Kate has become the envy of every tennis enthusiast in the town.

Reflecting on what she is looking forward to most, Kate said, “This could be Novak Djokovic’s last year, and I would love to see him in the final.

“I have always loved the Williams sisters as well, and I think there is a chance that I could see Serena in the mixed doubles.

“However, even if I don’t see Serena, the mixed doubles offers a good chance of seeing four top players.

“I cannot wait,” she concluded.