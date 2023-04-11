Omagh youth club launches leaflet on mental wellbeing

A NEW leaflet containing practical tips and information on better mental wellbeing has been launched by senior members of Omagh Boys and Girls Club.

The local youth organisation’s senior member committee have developed and printed the leaflet for young people in the Omagh area.

Attending the launch night were young people, staff and management committee members from Omagh Boys and Girls Club.

Advertisement

They were joined by representatives from local schools, youth clubs, parents and elected representatives, including Fermanagh and Omagh District Council chair, Cllr Barry McElduff.

Club management committee secretary, Paddy McMahon, said, “This was an evening to remember; to experience youth work at its best, as the young people role played scenarios of mental health challenges facing young people today.

“All the guests in attendance were engaged in the most participative way, taken on a journey of some of the activities the club offers the young people, such as visits to the boxing gym.

“Then, they took part in drumming and yoga, spending 20 minutes on each activity.

“It was a night of therapy for all, the very essence of mental wellbeing solutions. To see young people so full of hope and joy in what they were doing to help others was a source of great inspiration and encouragement for all to witness.”