Omagh’s new police chief relishing role in rural Tyrone

THE PSNI’s new district commander for the Fermanagh and Omagh District is a native of Mid Ulster who has spent more than 30 years in the police.

But coming to the heart of West Tyrone is unlikely to pose any great difficulties for Superintendent Mervyn Seffen. Having started his policing career in Strabane, and having later served in the familiar surroundings of Mid Ulster, he is well-accustomed to the specific issues affecting rural areas as he embarks on his latest challenge.

The local police chief says crime levels are remaining relatively low locally, and adds that visibility and reassuring the public about issues such as anti-social behaviour will be his main priorities.

At the moment, there are neighbourhood policing teams covering every electoral ward locally. Each has around 10 officers and, as he settles into the new role, the Superintendent has spoken of his intent of further enhancing their role.

“Mid-Ulster and Fermanagh and Omagh are two very similar areas, including in terms of geographical spread and similar issues. That has been a really good grounding for me coming here, and it has made that transition across more smooth,” he said. “People want us to deal with the crimes that are affecting them – the ‘day-in and day-out’ things. It is that low-level, constant crime which impacts on people the most. That is probably what I’m hearing the most when I’m out in the community,” he said.

“There are concerns around anti-social behaviour, traffic offences and the other things affecting local areas. Our officers are there to engage with the community, then with their local PCSP, and are committed to delivering local solutions with the help of different agencies.”

‘REAL PROGRESS’

“They are getting positive feedback and I feel the Neighbourhood teams are making real progress.

“This challenge in Fermanagh and Omagh is one that I’m relishing. I just want to build on the legacy that my predecessors have achieved in terms of maintaining the safe community for residents and businesses.

“Really my aim is to work with people to make the area as safe and prosperous as possible.

“Our numbers have remained steady in the past few years, but we have increased neighbourhood police – we now have nine neighbourhood teams covering the district. And they are in full capacity at the moment dealing with local issues.”

HONOUR

Unsurprisingly, he sees his new role as an honour, and one which sees him at the helm during a period of change, especially after the easing of pandemic restrictions.

“It’s an absolute honour and privilege to be the new district commander and being given my own district to run,” he adds. “I’m really looking forward to working with the local community here to build on the work that was undertaken by my predecessor; and to ensuring that the community in Fermanagh and Omagh feel safe.

“I’ve been in policing for 32 years and all of that has been in frontline roles.

“Firstly as a constable in the Strabane area, later as a Sergeant in Mid Ulster and then as a member of the Armed Response Unit when it was first established.”

After spending eight years as an inspector with the Armed Response Unit, he then moved to his native Mid Ulster, where he spent five years carrying out performance and engagement roles.

“I still believe that I have a lot to contribute,” he adds. “This is a lovely job and I’ll be here for a while yet.”