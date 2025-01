OMAGH councillors are ramping up efforts to revitalise key ‘opportunity sites’ in the town, starting with a visit to St Lucia Barracks scheduled for early this year.

The initiative follows a meeting of the council’s ‘Opportunity Omagh Work Group’ before Christmas.

Chaired for the next two years by Sinn Féin councillor Barry McElduff, the group is focusing on transforming the St Lucia site and the spaces that will be vacated by the five post-primary schools once the Strule Shared Education Campus is completed.

Advertisement

Sinead McEvoy, director of regeneration and planning at the council, highlighted the need for a ‘refreshed masterplan’ for St Lucia and confirmed they are seeking financial support from the Department for Infrastructure to progress the project.

“A masterplan has previously been prepared by central government for the St Lucia site. We have agreed to engage with the Department for Communities and Infrastructure to secure funding to refresh the plan,” she said.

Ms McEvoy also indicated that an update is expected from the Strule Vacated Sites working group, aligning proposals for these spaces with the Omagh Place Shaping Plan

Cllr McElduff stressed the importance of ensuring the St Lucia site serves public benefit rather than being sold to the highest bidder. He called for a clear vision and a consultative process that involves businesses, residents, and other stakeholders.

“Public benefit is the key aim for this area,” he said. “We need to ensure people feel part of the process in developing these vacant sites to maximise their potential for the town of Omagh.”