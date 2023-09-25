Oscar winner to watch Omagh theatre group in Belfast

OMAGH theatre group, Skyzdalimit, are expecting a special guest at their upcoming performance of ‘Danny and Sandy – The Wedding’ in Belfast.

Oscar Winner James Martin will be present in the packed-out audience as a special guest and will be meeting the cast before their much anticipated performance.

The local theatre group from Omagh is due to perform a sell-out show in the Mac Theatre, Belfast on October 7.

Advertisement

Pearse McCloskey, Founder and Director/Producer with Skyzdalimit, said, “James is a hero in the eyes of the cast and it is a dream come true for them to have James watching them perform.”

Recently the Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Councillor Thomas O’Reilly, went along to see Skyzdalimit during their rehearsals for ‘Danny and Sandy – The Wedding’.

Councillor O’Reilly said, “I was pleased to have the opportunity to attend one of their rehearsal sessions recently to see behind the scenes and watch how they all work so well together and support each other.”

“I am delighted that James Martin is going along to see Skyzdalimit performing in the Mac Theatre. To have James in the audience will be a great boost for the cast and a great source of inspiration as they follow their acting dreams.

Following Councillor O’Reilly’s appointment as Chair in June 2023, he selected Skyzdalimit as his chosen charity for his term. Councillor O’Reilly said, “I was invited to go along to Skyzdalimit’s performance of ‘Danny and Sandy – The Wedding’ in June 2023 in Strule Arts Centre, Omagh and I was very impressed with the exceptional talent and enthusiasm of the cast and Pearse.

“I decided that it was important for as many people as possible to see the group perform and offer them support as they are such an inspiration.”

The Skyzdalimit cast have been rehearsing regularly in preparation for their show which follows the romance of Danny and Sandy in their last year a Rydell High and after they leave school, including when they meet up 20 years later at the wedding of Sandy’s daughter in Greece.

Advertisement

This fun performance will have the audience singing along to popular hits including ‘Macarena’, ‘Tonight’s Going To Be A Good Night’ and ‘Let’s Get The Party Started’, as well as hit favourites from Grease and Mamma Mia.

Councillor O’Reilly concluded, “The performance is almost sold out, however, if you get the opportunity to see Skyzdalimit in this show or a future show, I recommend you go along – they are a very talented group and I look forward to supporting them during the remainder of my term.”

For more information on Skyzdalimit and to keep up to date with their activities, follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SkyzdalimitOmagh<http://www.facebook.com/SkyzdalimitOmagh>.