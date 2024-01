NOW that the dust has settled, presents have been opened and maybe we’re sitting with brand new, shiny gadgets following a visit from the man in the red suit, the temptation is obviously to say, “let’s throw away this old broken stuff.” But what if you didn’t have to?

As we continue into this New Year, a Derry-based sustainability group is offering the people of Strabane the opportunity to have their own ‘repair shop’ so that those cherished items we once used can be resurrected.

Repair and Share Foyle is a common interest company born in May 2022 with the aim of cutting down manufacturing waste by fixing items to prolong use rather than chucking them in the bin once they break.

The company are expanding their reach in 2024 and are looking for local volunteers with the mending skills to open a branch in the town.

As project co-ordinator Caroline McGuinness-Brooks explained, “Repair and Share Foyle was born in 2022, initially as part of the Zero Waste NW Hub before becoming our own entity. We run a monthly repair café in Derry, usually on the last Saturday in different venues, where people can bring items which need repaired and a team of dedicated volunteers will do their best to fix them.

“The aim of the café is simply to cut out waste. As a society we are living in a disposable, linear economy where items aren’t built to last or people just throw something away if it gets broken. Unfortunately, a lot of repair skills are lost and, in a lot of cases, people think that if it’s too expensive to fix then just go out and buy more. The aim of the café is to get away from that mindset; it’s about keeping materials in circulation for as long as possible, eradicating waste.”

In addition, Repair and Share Foyle are partnering with Derry City and Strabane District Council next year for a new initiative called ‘E-Waste’ where, if an item can’t be repaired, then the café will show people how it can be safely disposed of. The company is holding an online recruitment session on January 10 between 7-8pm and Caroline is inviting people with the necessary skills to join the session.

“Anyone wishing to find out more can join our session and offer their services; the more the merrier,” she said. “That will be followed by a face-to-face meeting in March with an eye to having the first Repair and Share Strabane café open by the spring.

“Those interested in joining can drop me a DM on our Facebook page or email repaircafefoyle@gmail.com for the link to the online meeting. We look forward to hearing from the Strabane skillset and building momentum towards a sustainable future.”