Owen Roes teen wins volunteer award

A 17-YEAR-OLD schoolboy who plays for a local GAA club has been awarded the Translink Ulster GAA Young Volunteer of the Month award for September 2022.

The award is presented each month to one young volunteer whose efforts best demonstrate the volunteering ethos and community spirit of the GAA.

Tiernan Early was nominated by Owen Roe O’Neill’s in recognition of his pivotal role as a member of the senior men’s backroom team, and the incredible video analysis work he carries out.

He is solely responsible for videoing all home and away games, using his extensive technical skills to edit videos and ensure they are of excellent quality to provide post-match analysis to management and players.

Additionally, Tiernan devotes several hours per week to attend training sessions where he operates a drone, taking footage of drills and playing shapes for analysis. This aids the Owen Roes senior management in their squad selection by providing a more comprehensive view of player’s performances. He undertakes the sorting and preparation of match day jerseys and GPS trackers.

Tiernan also demonstrates a keen sense of community spirit off the pitch, and just last year he was one of four young people from his local area selected to complete the Dermot Earley Youth Leadership Programme, a Level 6 Third-Level Qualification funded by the GAA.

Ulster GAA president, Ciaran McLaughlin, added, “Tiernan’s attitude, enthusiasm and expertise in fulfilling his role with his club, and his willingness to give so much time and effort to this duty at such a young age, is remarkable.”

Owen Roe O’Neill’s club secretary, Ellen McGonigle, said, “All the work Tiernan does is extremely time-consuming, and yet he happily completes it whilst juggling his schoolwork and part-time job. He demonstrates great initiative, team morale and time-management skills and is always happy to offer assistance when required.

“Tiernan is a valued volunteer within our GAA club and wider community. He is highly regarded by the senior squad and management alike, and without his many contributions the club would fail to run smoothly. He is an inspiring young man and a role model for his peers.”

Applications for the October Young Volunteer of the Month award are now open. To nominate a young person aged 14-24 for the accolade, visit ulster.gaa.ie/youngvolunteeraward.