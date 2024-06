DROVES of people whose hearts have been touched by Gillygooley PS traversed the grounds of the school on Friday, pouring over old photographs, scanning archive attendance books and sharing in their rich memories with each other.

The rural primary school located several miles outside Omagh, held a bittersweet event on Friday to mark the upcoming closure of the school, which first opened in 1937.

The decision to permanently close Gillygooley PS was taken after a bid for integrated status was turned down, despite a hard-fought campaign from parents, teachers and the Board of Governors.

Advertisement

However, if the celebration event on Friday proved anything, it’s that the school’s legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of those who began their education there.

‘Heartbreaking’

“I have some lovely memories of the school,” smiled Heather Wallace, who began at the school in 1964.

“It’s such a loss and will be heart-breaking for local people to drive past and see the grass growing up through the fences and see the place getting into disrepair.” said Heather.

“Schools like Gillygooley keep a community together and that’s going to be lost which is very sad.”

Lorraine Scullion, formerly Walker, who spent the years 1966 until 1973 at Gillygooley, stated, “I think this school is special because it’s very family-orientated and because there is not as many pupils, everyone is very friendly with each other – I just loved this school.

“I think the smaller primary schools are much better for the kids because it gives them more of an appreciation of life.”

Advertisement

Echoing the sentiments of other past pupils, 82-year-old Victor Anderson, who attended the school in 1948, reflected, “It’s a pity to see the school closing down because it’s a really good school.

“Yes, it was built in 1936, but it’s stood the test of time.”