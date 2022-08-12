Pawsome pooch representing Tyrone in ‘Nose of Tralee’

YOU’VE heard of the famous Rose of Tralee Festival, right?

But there’s a spin-off for our pets called the ‘Nose of Tralee’ and Tyrone’s contestant is a pawsome pooch called Sadie who is vying to bring home the coveted title.

Sadie is an inspirational candidate who has overcome many challenges in her doggie life do far.

Sadie was found wandering the streets of Serbia in early 2017 with multiple broken bones including a broken hip and a broken elbow. She was taken to Ub Dog Pound, Serbia where she spent the next two and a half years amongst 180 other dogs, with little to no treatment. In August 2019 she travelled across eight countries and moved to Tyrone. Since arriving she has started a long road of rehabilitation.

The blurb supporting Sadie’s nomination continued, ‘Since arriving she has started a long road of rehabilitation. Sadie has had so much against her but yet, she has never given up on herself, she just keeps on smiling and makes the world smile with her. Shes a real inspiration. After three major complicated surgeries, on three of her legs, including the amputation of her front leg, and with only one good leg to stand on Sadie is still determined to make the most of every moment.

‘She really loves meeting new people, young or old alike, and as long as she gets a good belly rub or a tasty treat shes more than happy to show anyone that it’s not about what you cant do in life, it’s about making the very best of what you can. It’s no surprise that Sadie’s stamina, determination and jolly smile is admired by many. As if that alone isn’t enough to make her a winner, along with her best friend, a little disabled terrier called Dougal, they do all they can to raise awareness and funds for animals who, like they did, find themselves suffering without a home, especially on the streets of Serbia.

‘Life can be very tough sometimes and theres no doubt some things are very hard to handle but always remember… if you can be anything… be like Sadie and keep smiling even if you’re broken.

Judges chose the final 32 pets to represent their counties from over 1,500 entries across Ireland. In all, 28 dogs, three cats and a hen from Fermanagh will battle it out to take the title of the 2022 Nose of Tralee in a round of public voting, which has already commenced.

The winner will be announced live on Facebook and Instagram on August 23.

You can vote for Sadie on:www.petsittersireland.com/noseoftralee