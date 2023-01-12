Peruvian visitors to Christ Church

THIS weekend Christ Church in Strabane is preparing to welcome some Peruvian visitors to the town.
Pastor Anderson, his wife Isabel and their two children Ivana and Jacob will arrive in Strabane late on Thursday night. Anderson is pastor at the Church in Lima, Peru to which two teams from the Strabane parish travelled in 2015 and 2017.
Anderson and his family will be spending time in the town and local area on what will be their first visit to Northern Ireland.
On Sunday morning at 11.30am, Anderson will be joined by SAMS (South American Mission Society) Ireland director Rev Stephen McElhinny at the morning service and everyone is welcome to come along and hear more about the work of SAMS.
On Sunday evening at 6.30pm, there will be a Cafe Church when Bishop Andrew Forster will also be visiting and there will be an opportunity to hear more from Anderson about life in Peru.
Everyone is welcome to come along to both of these events.
