Peter Dolan helps the legacy of Enda live on

WHEN Enda Dolan was killed by a drink driver as he made his way to back to his student accommodation just weeks into his first term at Queen’s University, Belfast, darkness fell over the lives of his family and friends.

The tunnel they found themselves in seemed perpetually black, with no light in sight.

However, nine years later, those who loved the 18-year-old can look proudly upon the legacy that lives on his name.

Last weekend, the role Enda’s father, Peter, has played in helping to build that legacy was recognised by way of royal award, when the Killyclogher man was granted a British Empire Medal (BEM).

We spoke with Peter to reflect on the trying path that has led him and his family to this point.

“The story begins back in October of 2014, when our eldest son, Enda, was killed by a dangerous driver during his first term studying architecture at Queen’s University, Belfast,” began Peter.

Enda was a talented artist, a natural musician, and a dedicated runner. It was the last of these passions which inspired Peter to begin the ‘Run For Enda’ programme.

“At the beginning, we were taking one day at a time, trying our best to process what had just happened,” he continued.

“Enda loved running, so I decided I would do the next Omagh half marathon, which was scheduled for the following Easter.”

Peter asked half a dozen people to do it along with him, but, as he puts it, ‘the thing quickly grew legs’.”

“It was so heartening to see,” he stated. “The ‘Run For Enda’ ended up becoming hugely popular, and, today, thousands of local people have gone through our hands.”

The ‘Run For Enda’ programme has helped improve countless local lives, with some participants having gone from leading totally sedentary lifestyles, to now regularly running 5Ks. Meanwhile, others have completed half-marathons, marathons, and ultra-endurance events.

But the good that has been done in Enda’s name does not end there: Former Justice Minister, Naomi Long, urged on by ceaseless campaigning from Peter and his family, promised that the maximum sentencing for those convicted of causing death by dangerous driving will be increased from 14 years to 20 years.

“When Enda was killed, emotionally, we were barely able to keep ourselves afloat.

“Then, on top of attempting to process our son’s death, we were trying to comprehend a very complicated legal process – one that, at that time, failed to deliver justice for our son,” said Peter.

Angry at what he seen as a faulty legal process, Peter set about trying to change it.

“There was never much of a long-term plan. We were being put through the mill, and trying our best to do what we could to cope.

“Fortunately, I have had such a great family and team around me that I have been able to dedicate a lot of my time in recent years to justice campaigning and the advancement of the charity, ‘The Enda Dolan Foundation’.

Concluding with a comment on how it felt to be award the BEM this past weekend, Peter said, “The award has given me a sense of satisfaction. It is an honour, and it is all positive.

“I am so grateful to my family for having supported me so that I could put so much time in the work that has been done in Enda’s name.

“We are proud to have done something good for the community and it is nice to receive some recognition.”