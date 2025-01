PLANNING approval has been granted for the £3 million redevelopment of Mitchell Park in Castlederg, marking another significant step in the town’s ongoing regeneration.

The major redevelopment of the park will include the addition of a multisport, synthetic 3G pitch with floodlighting, a fenced enclosure along the pitch boundary, ball stop nets, a hardstanding spectator area, a new coaching room (78 gross external sqm) adjacent to the existing pavilion, additional equipment storage, and the development of a new community trim trail with outdoor exercise equipment.

Once completed, the revamped park will complement the Derg Castle Park walkways and play park, as well as Phase One of the town centre redevelopment.

Phase One, which was completed last November, introduced a pedestrian-friendly plaza in the Diamond area, upgraded lighting, landscaped seating areas, and accessibility improvements.

The redesigned space has become a community hub, providing residents and visitors a place to gather and host events.

Sinn Féin Councillor Ruairí McHugh has welcomed the granting of planning approval, calling it a very positive decision for the local community.

Cllr McHugh said, “I very much welcome the positive decision taken by the Planning Committee of DC&SDC. This decision gives the green light to proceed with a £3m investment secured to redevelop Mitchell Park. Concerns from local residents have been taken on board by council officers and have been mitigated against within the design.

“This project has the support of all local sports clubs and provides for both soccer and GAA. It will help meet the council’s aims contained within its sports development and pitch provision strategy.

“Finally, it will complement the Derg Castle Park walkways and play park as well as Phase one of the town centre redevelopment and is another key building block in the regeneration of the town.”