Popular former high school teacher and coach has passed away

THE death has occurred of the much loved former PE teacher at St Patrick’s High School in Omagh, Benny Burns.

Mr Burns taught at the school for over 20 years and also coached a number of the school’s football teams as well as a number of Tyrone minor teams.

In a tribute on social media ex-pupils of St Patrick’s said, “Sad news coming out of Enniskillen today following the death of former teacher Benny Burns.

“Benny taught PE in St Patrick’s up to the late ‘90’s. Much loved and memorable for his humour and quick wit, Benny was one of the characters in the school who loved sport and teaching.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends. May he Rest In Peace.”

Some years ago St Patrick’s was merged with St Brigid’s High School and is now named Sacred Heart College.

A spokesperson for the school paid tribute saying, “The Board of Governors, principal, staff and pupils would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the Burns family on the loss of Benny, RIP.”

The funeral will take place on Tuesday, December 6, at St Michael’s Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen.

Mass will begin at 11am which may be viewed on the parish webcam followed by interment in Cross Cemetery.