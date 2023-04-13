Popular sunrise walk moving to Castlederg

THIS year’s annual ‘Darkness into Light’ walk will be taking place locally in Castlederg, instead of its previous venue in Strabane.

On May 6, thousands of people at locations across the North will once again come together for the popular event, which aims to raise money and awareness for mental health charities.

The events begin in darkness and continue through sunrise, symbolising the journey from despair into hope.

A total of 16 events have been organised, encompassing walking, and running, swimming and cycling in a series of special challenges to benefit local communities.

In West Tyrone this year, ‘Darkness into Light’ walks are taking place in Castlederg and Dromore.

Ciaran McLaughlin, a long-standing proponent for the walk, said, “In past years, Castlederg have held their own ‘unofficial’ DIL event and we are delighted that they will host the event officially for the first time this year.”

Bill Coyle, NI residential manager at Electric Ireland, said, “For more than a decade, Electric Ireland has proudly supported Pieta and its partner charities in the delivery of Darkness into Light. This special sunrise event offers hope and solidarity to those impacted by suicide and self-harm across communities in Northern Ireland.”

Stephanie Manahan, Pieta chief executive, said, “Darkness into Light is an opportunity for all communities to bring people together in the spirit of solidarity, comfort, and compassion to help people at a very local level and to raise awareness on mental health and the impact of suicide and self-harm.

“It is an opportunity to raise vital funds for a number of mental

health charities in your local communities.

“There are many ways to take part in Darkness into Light and raise money for your local mental health charity and we would encourage everyone to fundraise for your local charity and get up on May 6 to join us for what is the most important sunrise of the year.”