Prestigious honour for Strabane church

PRIESTS and parishioners associated with the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Strabane were in jubilant mood after receiving a prestigious accolade in London.

The church was nominated in the Church and Community Volunteers category at the National Church Awards, clinching top prize for their ‘Living History in the Community’ project which takes pride of place in the Holy Sanctuary.

Fr Declan Boland was present at the ceremony in London’s Mercer Hall alongside project coordinators Roisin Doherty and Lorraine Gallen.

Fr Boland said, “We were so proud to receive a prestigious award in London which was given in respect of our project. The standout aspect which really wowed the judges was the strong heritage strand which runs through the project with an eye to teaching skills on heritage craft restoration and upkeep.

“The judges were impressed at how we used heritage to connect with the local community and get new people involved in church life. One judge picked up on our heritage space, containing many significant church items; I have no doubt it’s that which clinched the award for us.”

The Church and Community Volunteer Awards, given in partnership with Marsh Charitable Trust, celebrate the vital contribution which volunteers make to both looking after and making the best use of churches to benefit local communities and people.

All across Great Britain and the North, only 14 churches received awards.

Fr Boland said, “I can guarantee that given the quality and size of the field, this is a huge achievement for us, and fully deserved recognition for the magnificent work that has been done so far in our restoration programme.

“I would like to extend a huge thanks our team, Lorraine Gallen, Roisin Doherty, Amanda and Dearbhla Cairns, Mary Bonner, Holly Crystal, Patricia Mc Callion and Ursula Harron. I won’t forget our builder Danny Ball and Padraig who did so much wonderful, professional work on the church and prepared the heritage room space.

“That we managed to do this in the middle of the Covid epidemic was extraordinary.

“Your dedication to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, especially the ‘Living History in the Community’ project is exceptional and has been recognised by the judging panel as outstanding.”

The ‘Living History in the Community’ project undertook a two-pronged approach of restoration and heritage, funded partially by the generous nature of parishioners and the National Heritage Lottery Fund.

Restorations to the church roof, alongside renewal of the stonework, drainage and floodlights surrounding the building took place while at the same time, an exhibition space/museum opened up so people could enjoy the many artefacts associated with the church.

Fr Boland also took time to praise the support of the congregation, without whom none of this would be possible.

He said, “This could not have been done without you our supportive, generous, kind and caring parishioners.

“From the get-go, you have been the back bone of this project and your strength and solidarity has brought us to this moment.

“For this I am eternally grateful to you all.”