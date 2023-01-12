Protect yourself from winter viruses

WITH COVID-19 and flu circulating at high levels in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health is reminding people to take the opportunity to be vaccinated.

Last month we saw a significant rise in COVID-19 rates with the latest data indicating that around 1 in 16 people in Northern Ireland had the virus in the lead up to Christmas.

At the same time, we have seen an increase in cases of flu to the highest levels since before the COVID-19 pandemic, and we expect this to persist for a number of weeks. For the majority of people, flu will be unpleasant but will not lead to serious illness. However, it can be dangerous and even life threatening for some people, particularly those with certain health conditions. And it’s important to reduce your risk of getting both illnesses at once, which could make you even more unwell.

Remember that free flu and COVID-19 vaccinations are still available for all eligible groups and are the best protection against the viruses. It will also help to protect our health service at a time when hospitals are under extreme pressure.

Out Patients Clinic. Omagh Hospital & Primary Care Complex

Friday 13 January 9am – 4:30pm

Friday 27 January 9am – 4:30pm

You can find out which HSC Trust clinics and community pharmacies are offering vaccinations near you by entering your post code at the following link: Find a vaccination clinic(external link opens in a new window / tab)

Or alternatively, here are some upcoming sessions in your local Trust areas – online booking is now available at the following link: https://vaccinations.covid-19.hscni.net/booking​