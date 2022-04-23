Public meeting organised over Black Lough footpath

DUNGANNON councillor Barry Monteith is organising a public meeting in response to the failure to repair the collapsed footpath on the lay-by at the local Ballysaggart Lough.

Also known as the Black Lough, the footpath at the beauty spot collapsed in February last year and has been cordoned off with tall wire fencing. However on Monday night, the fencing fell or was pushed down.

Cllr Monteith has raised the issue on numerous occasions but restoration work has yet to start.

He said, “Work is supposedly to start soon but we have waited long enough. I have said before, this must be a wake-up call for the Council and Roads officials. Safe paths all around the Lough and out to the Lough from the town are a necessity and a bare minimum of what is required”.

Cllr Monteith’s call on social media for a meeting of the ‘Friends of Ballysaggart Lough’ received a big response with the message being shared widely and many adding their support to the campaign to have the area “enhanced and developed to its full potential”.

Regarding the fencing being down this week, Cllr Monteith added, “We are not sure if it fell or was pushed down, it has been reported to the council and is a further safety risk.

“I have been told that work is supposed to start in a few weeks but the delay has been unacceptable. It was supposed to start last year and it is now 14 months since the path collapsed.”

The Dungannon Herald has contacted Mid Ulster Council for a response.