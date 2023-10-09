Pupils at Strabane Academy break down stigma around mental health

STUDENTS at Strabane Academy received a series of dedicated mental health workshops, delivered by Olympian and women’s field hockey international Shirley McCay MBE.

Taking place as part of Lidl Northern Ireland’s ‘Sport for Good’ campaign, Strabane Academy was one of three schools in the Tyrone area participating in the programme, along with Omagh Academy and St Joseph’s Grammar School, Donaghmore.

Niall McDonnell, head of Sport at Strabane Academy said, “Mental health is an important part of our curriculum, and we are actively engaged as a community in supporting initiatives to break down mental health stigmas and in promoting education to better manage mental health challenges.

“This initiative has given our pupils a fresh perspective in showing them that there is so much more to sport than the physical benefits and has provided invaluable life tools to manage challenges they may face as they grow and develop.

“On behalf of the entire school community, we would like to express our thanks to the parents and local Lidl shoppers who voted for Strabane Academy. I would also like to thank Lidl Northern Ireland and Youth Sport Trust for investing in our community and to their mentor Shirley for delivering this vital programme to help support our pupils with skills for life.”

Hailing from Drumquin, Shirley McCay began her sporting career at the tender age of 13 whilst studying at Omagh Academy and training at Omagh Hockey Club. Now, ‘Ireland’s most capped sportswoman’ is passing on her wealth of knowledge to pupils across the county.

Commenting on the workshops, Shirley McCay said, “Lidl Northern Ireland’s Sport for Good initiative has been a hugely exciting opportunity for me to get involved with local communities and supporting youth sport. In delivering the workshops, I want to show these young adults that there is more to sport than the physical benefits.”