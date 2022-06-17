Pupils follow ‘the yellow brick road’ to the Omagh stage

THE doors of St Joseph’s Hall are set to open for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic this week, as it welcomes the talented ‘Omagh Youth Panto Society’, who are going on a special journey to visit the wonderful wizard of Oz.

Indeed, the society are delighted to finally be back on the stage with their musical and magical production of ‘The Yellow Brick Road’ this Friday and Saturday evening.

The shows, which will take audiences over the rainbow, to Kansas city and beyond, features a talented cast, whose ages range from four-to-thirteen.

Speaking to the UH, drama teacher, Ailson McElhatton, said that the children are ‘so excited’ to perform for their family and friends.

“This super talented, young cast have been working really hard in rehearsals, and we promise you it’s a show not to be missed!” she beamed. “Due to Covid-19 restrictions, we have a reduced cast, but we are honoured to grace St Joseph’s Hall, and get back on the stage after so long.

“As well as our two shows this Friday and Saturday, we are also performing two school matinées, which we are delighted to say, have sold out.”

Omagh Youth Panto Society will present ‘The Yellow Brick Road’ on Friday, June 17 and and Saturday, June 18, at St Joseph’s Hall, Omagh, at 7pm. Tickets can be purchased at the door at a cost of £8 per adult, and £5 per child. Doors open at 6pm. Everyone is welcome to the all-singing and all-dancing showcase.