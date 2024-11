PUPILS at St Caireall’s Primary School in Aghyaran recently embarked on an educational journey into renewable energy with author Pauline Davison.

Ms Davison visited the school to share her book, ‘Tommy the Turbine,’ which tells the heartwarming tale of a small wind turbine’s journey from Canada to the North, where he finds his new home in the local countryside.

Speaking about the book, Ms Davison said, “Tommy feels a little nervous as he makes his journey from Belfast port through the countryside, however, he meets lots of other turbines on his journey, on farms, at factories, and at hospitals, who make him feel so welcome.

“He passes local towns and villages where the children are very excited by his arrival.

“They know that Tommy is going to help to provide a source of renewable energy which will ensure the future of energy production.”

The publication of ‘Tommy the Turbine’ has been sponsored in local schools by Capital Dynamics, who operate the local wind farm site at Seegronan in Killeter.

St Caireall’s PS principal, Mrs Ellis, said, “The children have enjoyed hearing the story about Tommy the Turbine.

“When they can see wind turbines nearby, it makes renewable energy relevant to them.”

Senior asset manager at Capital Dynamics, Killian Gavaghan, explained that teaching young people about clean energy sources such as solar and wind goes beyond simply introducing them to a new technology.

“It fosters an early understanding of sustainability, responsibility and environmental stewardship,” he said.