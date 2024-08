‘ANN’S Chatty Place’ is the special name of a memorial space that recently opened at Shandon Park, Omagh, to honour the life of a much-loved community support worker.

Named after good relations officer for Apex Housing Association, Ann Herron, the peaceful area, which includes a paved area, memorial plaque, tree, grassy patch and two summer seats, will serve as somewhere local people can to meet friends or find some alone time.

Speaking with the UH, Pauline McSorely, a member of the local residents’ association, explained why the people of Shandon Park wanted to honour Ann in this way.

Advertisement

“For a number of years, we really struggled to get funding to finance community activities in the park. But that all changed when we were introduced to Ann,” began the long-term resident.

“She worked so hard to give us the support we needed to run events and projects around the park.

“Evidence of her help is everywhere.

“For example, near the bench there is a mural, which children from the park painted, hung on a metal fence. It looks lovely and the weins had a ball doing it. Ann was always trying to help us put together wee projects like that,” said Pauline.

A few years ago, Shandon Park celebrated their 50th anniversary. It was a landmark moment that meant a lot to the community, especially some older residents who have lived in the park since it was first built.

“Had it not been for the help of Ann, we would have struggled to mark that occasion properly. But with her guidance and expertise, we were able to put up marquees, feed everyone, and pay for loads of entertainment for all the children.

“The whole thing ended up a fittingly festive occasion, and it was only made possible by Ann and Apex Housing Association.”

Advertisement

Unfortunately, on December 11, a good number of years after beginning her journey with the people of Shandon Park, Ann Herron passed away in a tragic accident.

“Many of us took her death really badly. Not only had she been a key person in rekindling a sense of community spirit in the park, but she had also become a good friend to a number of us,” said Pauline.

“She was fun-loving, approachable and very happy. She was the kind of person you couldn’t imagine anyone not getting along with. She was endlessly helpful and a wonderful chatter… hence, ‘Ann’s Chatty Place’.”

Commenting on the success of last Thursday’s festivities, a spokesperson from Apex Housing said, “The events in Shandon Park were supported by the Department for Communities and the Northern Ireland Housing Executive’s ‘Housing for All’ shared housing programme.

The programme had its origins in the NI Executive’s ‘Together: Building a United Community Strategy’, which reflected the Executive’s commitment to improving community relations and continuing the journey towards a more united and shared society.

“Almost £1m has been invested in Apex’s Woodside Court shared neighbourhood in Omagh and its associated good relations plan. Apex works in partnership with local advisory group stakeholders and residents to develop and deliver a good relations plan for the area.

“This plan includes ‘bridging’ events which are delivered to the wider community to encourage a range of good relations outcomes which include health and wellbeing, arts and culture, education and training.”