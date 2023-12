BUSINESSES which are a part of the Strabane Business Improvement District (BID) can now enter the annual Christmas decoration competition, which will see Strabane shops light a festive trail of brightly-colored windows and displays throughout the town.

Town centre manager Emma McGill told the Strabane Chronicle that the competition was designed to bring a fun and festive Christmas ‘vibe’ to the town as well as encourage footfall into the town centre.

Emma said, “We already have some amazing shop windows and displays in Strabane, and the more businesses that take part in the competitions the better.

“I would encourage everyone to do so. The more entries we have, the better. We can share, promote, and celebrate Strabane through our social media page Love Strabane and it is a great promotion. We know that people come into the town at Christmas to see the window displays and it really creates a beautiful festive trail that not only brings sparkle and vibrancy to our town.”

To enter the competition you just have to send pictures of the display to emma.mcgill@derrystrabane.com. Entries close on Monday, December, 11. Winners wil be announced on Christmas week.