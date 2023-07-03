Reverend who survived cancer is ordained in Castlederg

An inspirational cancer survivor from Omagh has become the first person to be ordained in Derg Parish Church for three years.

Indeed, there was celebration and thankfulness in abundance when Rev Claire Henderson, who fought her battle with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma bravely, was ordained by Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, Rt Rev Andrew Forster.

Addressing Rev Henderson at the ordination, Bishop Forster described the ceremony as ‘a celebration of life’.

“After what you’ve been through these last number of years, this was just the work of God’s spirit that you were brought to these parishes (of Derg and Termonamongan),” the Bishop said. “I really think God’s hand was in that.”

The new curate served most of her diaconate under the guidance of the Rector of the Derg Group of Parishes, Rev Peter Ferguson, who preached the sermon at the Service of Ordination.

Claire’s proud parents, George and Jean, sat beside her in the front pew, along with her brother, David, who delivered the first reading.

In his sermon, the Rector recounted his great admiration for the famous polar explorer, Sir Ernest Shackleton, whose 1914 expedition on the ship Endurance was – he said – ‘regarded as the greatest example of survival in history’.

“If the words ‘endurance’ and ‘survival’ could be applied to anyone I have the privilege to know,” Rev Ferguson said. “It would be to Claire.”

Thursday evening’s service was more than an ordination, the Preacher added.

“It is remarkable that we stand with Claire here today,” he said. “Praise be to the Lord.”

The congregation who gathered for Rev Claire Henderson’s ordination heard how, even while in Intensive Care Unit following two bouts of serious illness, she sent messages about parish ministry and ideas she had.

Claire also led Bible studies and led sessions on mental health, and, in the process, developed a new outreach ministry called Just Older Youth (JOY).

‘Staying positive’

The Rector and the Bishop were joined by two Archdeacons for Thursday’s service, Venerable Robert Miller (Archdeacon of Derry) and Venerable David Huss (Archdeacon of Raphoe).

Clergy from both dioceses also attended, and took part in the ‘laying on of hands’.

Music for the service was provided by the Derg Parish Group organist, Gordon Speer.

Afterwards, the congregation moved to the nearby parish youth hall for refreshments and speeches.

Leading the speeches, the delighted Reverend Henderson described her ordination as ‘quite the journey’.

“I was ordained at the height of Covid in 2020, and I was meant to be in Raphoe, but Dean Arthur (Barrett) moved on, and I was reassigned to Peter,” she said.

Reverend Henderson also thanked her rector for his leadership and support.

During her three years as Deacon, she recalled spending a long time in hospital – but knew that the parishes had been praying for her the whole time.

“That kept me strong, and they’re still praying for me – and that’s what keeps me going,” she said. “And now, I’m excited to see what the future holds for me as curate in Derg and Termonamongan.”

Bishop Andrew also thanked the Rector for the training he had been providing for Rev Henderson, and expressed gratitude, too, to the parishioners of St John’s and St Bestius’ Churches.

“What you’ve found in Derg and Termonamongan,” he told Rev Henderson, “are warm-hearted, big-hearted, loving-hearted people who have taken you to their hearts, and cared for you and have been blessed by you as you seek to be a blessing to them”.

Bishop Forster recalled how inspirational Claire had been during her spells in hospital.

“When Claire was in hospital during Covid times, I used to phone her up, knowing she was really ill, and yet she was cheerful, she was positive, she was prayerful, she was faith-filled. It was really humbling for me,” he said.

“So, Claire, we just delight, tonight. At times we wondered was this going to happen, were you going to be able to take the next step in ministry?

“And the Lord has provided the way, and we bless His holy name for that and give Him the glory in what He’s been doing in your life, and what He continues to do in the life of these great parishes.”