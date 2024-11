ROCK and District Historical Society will host a talk on the townlands of Ulster at its meeting on this Thursday (November 14).

Guest speaker, Andrew Kane, from the Ulster Historical Foundation, will give a presentation based on his newly-released book, ‘Townland Atlas of Ulster’.

Based on 17th Century records, the ‘Townland Atlas of Ulster’ maps all 16,000 townlands in the nine counties of Ulster and the administrative units of church and state into which they have been organised.

This material has never been collated for the entire province before.

Mr Kane will discuss the work that went into creating this publication and how it can be a useful reference for local historians and people researching their genealogy.

He is also a member of several other local history groups in the Coleraine area, where his family have lived for at least 12 generations.

He has given talks on local history around Ulster and been a contributor to several television and radio programmes at home and abroad.

The presentation begins at 8pm at the Old School in the Rock.

A spokesperson for the Society said, “We hope to see you there. Many thanks to Mid Ulster District Council for grant funding to support the Society’s 2024-2025 programme season.”