Round of a-paws for Omagh vets

LOCAL veterinary practice, Corry and O’Hare, were heroes in the story of the Cassidy family from Garvagh, whose dog was tragically run down on the A29.

‘We can fix this dog,’ were the words of Kieran Corry, one of the Directors at Corry and O’Hare, as owner Amanda desperately put her faith in the Omagh Veterinary team.

But before we uncover the paw-sitive ending, Max the Schnauzer’s owner Amanda tells the story from the beginning.

Advertisement

“I was walking Max along the footpath and when his lead slipped out of my hand, he ran right onto the road,” said Amanda who recalled the event in a distraught tone.

“He was very excitable and I couldn’t get him back, and that’s when he was run down by a van travelling along the road.

“I was screaming with shock and fear and I tried to pick him up but he bit me because he was in so much pain.”

And what was once a fun-loving and boisterous dog was now a helpless animal grappling with death.

Amanda continued, “A kind gentleman called Jason Moore got out and helped me rush the dog to Garvagh Vets but we soon realised that Max’s injuries required specialized expertise.”

Max’s survival was looking improbable.

And that’s when Corry and O’Hare began to turn the narrative around.

Advertisement

When Max first arrived Kieran expected at least one amputation would be required. His injuries were quite horrendous with fractures in two legs and a dislocated carpus on another. On top of this he had degloving injuries to two of his legs with significant amounts of missing skin.

But the moment that Kieran told Amanda that Max could be mended, she remembered feeling a huge sense of relief and comfort.

Amanda recalled how she just wanted to hug Kieran – openly telling him so – to which he replied ‘you can hug me when you get Max back into your arms.’

“I cannot praise the team at Corry and O’Hare enough,” said Louise,

“Their genuine love for animals is unreal – they are such a compassionate bunch of people whose expertise is second to none.”

And after making a staggering recovery, Max is now known amongst his family as ‘the miracle dog.’

“Max has made our home a different place,” said Amanda, and having two children with autism and ADHD, it meant so much to her and her partner to finally have Max back where he belongs.

“Our family finally felt complete again – it means everything to get Max home – and that’s all down to the team at Corry and O’Hare in Omagh.”