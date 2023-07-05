Sandra bids a fond farewell to rewarding career in nursing

A LOCAL woman who has retired after forty fulfilling years as a cardiac nurse specialist says the decision “didn’t come easy.”

When Sandra Edgar started employment at the Tyrone County Hospital back in December 1983, little did she know that she would contently stay for so many years, serving and caring for the community of Omagh and beyond.

At the young age of 17, Sandra left school and immediately began training as a registered general nurse.

“I knew from the very first moments that it was definitely the job for me,”she said. “I was always very happy at my job down through the years, we had a tight-knit team of six nurses and we all stuck together.”

Sandra recalled how they would all disperse to different wards throughout the day, then return back to the nurse’s home to compare their experiences.

Sandra met her husband Davy, who is also a nurse, when they went to the same training hospital. They went on to have three children Ryan, Amy and Katy living on Omagh’s Gortin Road.

When asked what she loved most about her time as a nurse, Sandra replied, “I always enjoyed the social aspect of the job and loved getting the chance to work with people – both alongside colleagues and indeed helping patients.”

“And I always aim to treat patients just as I would like my family to be treated,” she added.

Sandra has witnessed many changes in local healthcare through the years, most notably moving from the Tyrone County to the highly regarded Cardiac Assessment Unit at Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex.

‘bittersweet’

On her feelings surrounding retirement, Sandra says it has been a “bittersweet” decision.

“It definitely took me quite a bit of time to come to terms with retiring; it certainly didn’t come easy to me,” she said.

But, having more time to spend with her family and one-year-old grand-son, Joey, is certainly one positive Sandra can look forward to. She also plans to learn to golf and spend time walking.

“I always worked on Christmas, Easter and other key holidays,” she said, “so it will be nice to take time to relax on those days from now on.”

Commenting on Sandra’s retirement, Dr Paul McGlinchey, consultant cardiologist said, “There are many healthcare professionals who have benefited from knowing and working with Sandra but there are many, many, many more patients of the Tyrone County Hospital and then Omagh Hospital who have their lives and their health due to the professionalism of Sandra Edgar, this all done quietly, confidently and efficiently.”

Sandra concluded by paying tribute to the many people she worked alongside over the years.

“There’s a fabulous team of nurses and consultants and I thoroughly enjoyed working with each and every one of them.

“We were all just like one big happy family… most of the time!” she said with a giggle.