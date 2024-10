THE bustling old hiring fairs of Ulster were brought to life with authenticity and attention to detail on Friday evening, as local actors and actresses took to Drumquin’s famous stone bridge to recreate the once troubled past.

The event, which saw hundreds of curious and intrigued onlookers in attendance, was hosted by Drumquin Historical Society as part of this year’s ‘Culture Night’ events across Tyrone.

With enthusiasm to boot and veritable props, the costumed guests re-enacted scenes of these fairs that were held all over Ulster from the 1700s right up until the 1930s – a time which saw men, women and children hired out across the country to farmers looking for cheap labour.

Speaking to the UlsterHerald, Seamus Gormley, who has been chair of Drumquin Historical Society since it began, said that the event was a ‘tremendous success’.

“The evening went better than we ever expected,” he said. “We had hundreds of people in attendance, a really big crowd.

“The event gave a real authentic taste of Drumquin’s past,” he added. “As well as actors and actresses in great costume, we had a big sign up that read: ‘Strabane Hiring Fair: September 20, 1924’, and we had eggs, cabbages, and turf all priced with old money.

“Many people now view this as a shameful and disgraceful part of history,” Seamus said. “And, indeed, in today’s society, it is hard to comprehend the harshness towards children, with many as young as nine-years-old being sent off alone to work for strangers for six months at a time.

“There are many sad and distressing tales of the treatment adults and children endured, but there are many happy ones, also.”

What’s more, the event also featured a number of guest speakers whose descendants were hired out – and as they told their family member’s, perhaps, long-forgotten tales you could hear a pin drop.

“Among the speakers was a 90-year-old woman from Drumquin called Nan Cassidy, who told her mother’s story to the crowds,” Seamus reflected. “She spoke about what life was like for her mother back then, and it was received with interest.

“Another man, Jim Canning from Drumquin, but who lives in Omagh now, told his grandfather’s story.

“Everyone listened intently and enthusiastically enjoyed the evening,” Seamus added. “It was our aim to get everything as near as we could get – and people were very impressed that we did that so well.”