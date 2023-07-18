School dinner lady retires after 23 years

MAUREEN Hawe has celebrated her retirement from her role in the kitchen at Blessed Patrick O’Loughran Primary School in Castlecaulfield after 23 years.

As her fellow colleagues in the kitchen bid farewell to Maureen, it isn’t quite ‘goodbye’ just yet, as she fully intends to remain working as the school’s lollipop lady – a role she has also held in her 23 years working at school.

Originally from Aughnacloy, Maureen attended Aughnacloy Primary School in her childhood and moved to Castlecaulfield upon getting married where she has remained since.

Reminiscing on her time in the kitchen at Blessed Patrick O’Loughran PS, Maureen said “I enjoyed working in the school with the staff and children over the years.

“I was usually the one dishing up the desserts so they were always happy to see me coming.”

While a well-earned rest is out of the question as Maureen fully intends to continue as lollipop lady, she further explained that she has ‘no big plans’ regarding her new-found spare time.

But she hopes to spend more time with her children and grandchildren, adding, “When they aren’t working themselves, of course!”