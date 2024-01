STAFF and pupils at a Tyrone primary school have marked the end of an era as they bade farewell to their principal after 20 years in the role.

Siobhan Coleman, who officially retired in early December, began her role as a teacher and principal at Laghey Primary School in Killyman in September 2003 and had an ‘indelible influence’ over the children throughout the last two decades.

A special celebration was held which welcomed teachers, parents, ex-members of staff, members of the Board of Governors, family members, friends and members of the community for a special carol service and nativity which was hosted by the pupils of the school.

Many gifts were presented to the beloved principal, with Classroom Assistant and artist, Magdalena Mullan presenting Mrs Coleman with a painting, and pupil Andrea Donaghy presenting her with a book of memories.

Eileen Donnelly, from Killyman St Mary’s GAC, gifted her with a beautiful bouquet, while pupil Chloe McNeice read a poem at the event.

Gifts were also presented on behalf of Killyman Football Club, the Laghey Primary School Parents’ Support Group, and Little Acorns playgroup.

In a statement made on behalf of Laghey Primary School, they thanked Mrs Coleman for everything she has done throughout her time in the role as principal and teacher.

They said, “An era has certainly come to an end with the early retirement of Mrs Coleman.

“After 20 years of services to Laghey Primary School, it’s time for her to enjoy her retirement.

“Mrs Coleman has presided over much change in Laghey down through those years and had an indelible influence over all the children that have came through the school during her time.

“You will be greatly missed Mrs Coleman.

“Thank you for everything you have done for Laghey.”

As Laghey Primary School looks to a positive future following the impact of Mrs Coleman’s hard work and dedication, Gavin Wylie has been appointed as her successor.