A SCHOOL right on the border between Aghaloo and Killeeshil is providing the perfect illustration of the rivalry between the two neighbouring clubs as they prepare to clash for the Pat Darcy Cup in this year’s Tyrone Junior championship final.

St Francis’ Primary School, Derrylatinee has been awash with colour this week as the countdown begins to the big final. Situated in the parish of Eglish, the school was attended by the late Tyrone great, Cormac McAnallen, and now has dozens of children who will be supporting either the St Mary’s or O’Neill’s in this weekend’s decider in Omagh.

Adding to the sense of excitement are the direct connections between the two teams. School principal, Brian McKenna, is a selector with Aghaloo and has taught almost all of the Killeeshil team while working at St Mary’s Cabragh.

Pupil, Lorcan Mulgrew, is a nephew of Aghaloo goalkeeper Jason Mulgrew, while Liam McMullan, is the son of Killeeshil’s Packie McMullan, who is a veteran of the St Mary’s side.

There are, then, bound to be celebrations for many of the pupils come Monday morning. But whatever the outcome, Mr McKenna, says the excitement of the pupils from both clubs has been amazing since the final pairing was confirmed a fortnight ago.

“We’re in the parish of Eglish, and out of our 111 pupils, a large number are from both Killeeshil and Aghaloo. So, there are three different clubs represented, with 50 from Eglish, about 45 from Aghaloo and just over 20 from Killeeshil,” he said.

“I’m part of the Aghaloo management team and we obviously like Killeeshil targeted promotion. Unfortunately, Drumquin pipped us in the league, and now obviously we’re in the championship final. I was fully aware that this day and this clash could come and now it has.

“In the semi-final, Killeeshil won first. I was running out onto the field and met some of the pupils who were celebrating with them. I said to one of the boys in the school that we may fall out on Sunday but, on Monday morning, we’ll be friends again and that’s what it’s all about.”