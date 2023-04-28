Seeking ‘army of volunteers’ to help with Coronation litter pick

VOLUNTEERS from Errigle Keerogue Church, with help from Ballygawley and Killeshill Churches from the Parish Group, are calling for help to tidy up the local area during their litter pick as part of ‘The Big Help Out’ on Monday, May 8.

The group will be kept safe during the extensive tidy-up by Specsavers Omagh, who have donated a number of high visibility vests towards the initiative.

Now, the team from the local parish are inviting other local residents, groups and organisations to join

them on the day as part of the initiative.

It will take place across the UK to mark The King’s Coronation and will finish with a barbecue and treats at the Parish Hall.

Emma Finn, director and dispensing optician at Specsavers Omagh, said, “As a local business operating within the community and looking after the ears and eyes of Omagh, it is important for us to support our friends and neighbours as they make a positive impact to our local area.

“Gathering groups of people to tidy up our streets, parks and playgrounds is a fantastic initiative from the

local Parish Group and we are delighted to ensure their safety by donating a number of high visibility vests, especially as a number of children will be within the volunteer group.”

Jessica Carruth, from Errigle Keerogue Church, recently picked up the vests from Specsavers Omagh with a group of children from Errigle Keerogue Church and said, “We are really looking forward to gathering our army of litter pickers to help clean up our beautiful area, all as part of ‘The Big Help Out’.

“We are welcoming all to join us on the day, so please do get in touch if you would like to be part of the group and our tidy up on the Bank Holiday Monday.”

The litter pick is the final event of a weekend of the ‘Making Coronation Memories’ events from the Parish Group.

On Friday, May 5, a Mystery Bus Trip will visit a special place of interest in the locality, while the Coronation Big Lunch will take place after a joint service on Sunday, May 7.

l To get involved and for more information on the weekend of events, contact organisers via the Errigle Keerogue, Ballygawley

and Killeshill Parish Group

Facebook page.