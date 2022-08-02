September date for Fintona 5k

THIS year’s Fintona 5k will be held on Saturday, September 3 at 11am. A six-week running programme to prepare for the event has been organised by Fintona Pearses for Wednsday nights at 7pm – it commenced last week.

A spokesperson for Fintona Pearses said, “Fintona’s 5k race is a date to remember, for many runners from local running clubs, and as a local community event. It is a fantastic opportunity for all the youth to experience a race in their home town. If you are an elite runner, if you run for fun with friends, or if you like to get started and want a target to work toward, this is your opportunity.

“Our hospitality is superb for all runners and supporters. No one will go home hungry, but you’ll have earned a treat after a great route race.”

They added, “The annual run has had great success over the last five years. We want to thank our long-standing main sponsor, Pat McAtee and family from McAtee Property Management.

“If there is any business or families who would like to help with additional sponsorship, please get in contact with Clodagh 07845046250.”