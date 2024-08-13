Serbian dog seeks loving home after epic journey

Kolinda, a resilient four-year-old dog from the city of Ub in Serbia, has embarked on an incredible journey, traveling across ten countries to reach Tyrone, where she now eagerly awaits a forever home.

The Animal Support Trust, co-founded by Lynda Hill and Alison Lennon, has been instrumental in bringing Kolinda to safety. The charity, which typically focuses on helping disabled dogs from Serbia, made a special exception for Kolinda after seeing her joyous spirit during their visits to the Ub pound.

Now under the care of a foster home in Omagh, Kolinda has learned to embrace life in a loving environment, thanks to the dedication of her foster carer, Marion Dillon.

“This was such a long journey for Kolinda to make but without it, she stood almost no chance of ever finding a loving home,” remarked Lynda Hill. “Kolinda found herself having to battle for survival in Ub pound in Serbia when she was just weeks old. Although this is one of the better pounds there, the high numbers and limited resources mean the survival rate for puppies is extremely low. In fact, most puppies there never live to see past three months old.

“Having survived into adulthood, Kolinda then found herself spending the next four years locked behind bars in the pound, and with up to 180 dogs there at any one time, and only a handful of local people coming forward each year to offer them homes, the chances of a home is desperately low.”

Lynda, along with co-founder Alison Lennon, set up Animal Support Trust in 2015, and have been visiting Serbia up to twice a year ever since.

“We take supplies to the dogs there and we had saw Kolinda on multiple trips,” Lynda continued, describing how her path crossed Kolinda’s.

“She would, like so many of the dogs, be jumping at the fence crying out for our attention, and although she had every reason to give up hope of finding happiness, she never did.”

To break the boredom of long, unexciting days, Kolinda developed the ability to find fun where ever she could.

“She has a great love of toys, and never would she have been more excited than when we would arrive on each of our trips with a case full of donated toys for the dogs.

“After spending time with her on a number of trips and watching her love of life, we found it utterly heart-breaking to leave her there.

“So many of the dogs there spend years waiting for a home that never comes.”

FOSTER HOME

Since arriving in Omagh, Kolinda has spent over three months in foster care with local woman, Marion Dillon.

“We are indebted to Marion for what she has done for this beautiful dog. She has taught her all about living in a home which she has learnt to truly love,” continued Lynda. “Having found her paws on our wee part of the world, Kolinda is very much ready for a home, and we are searching for a home with someone who has time to enjoy taking Kolinda for walks, who will enjoy her fun loving energy and who will welcome her into their home and hearts with as much love as Kolinda will give in return.

“Although Kolinda would be happy to share a home with another dog she would also be very happy as an only dog. She is enthusiastic and would be best suited to a home either with older children or no children.

“We look forward to speaking to anyone who can offer Kolinda the chance of a lifetime that she so truly deserves.”

Anyone wishing to offer Kolinda the home of her dreams can get in touch with ‘Animal Support Trust’ on Facebook, by emailing info@animalsupporttrust.com or by calling into the Animal Support Trust Charity Shop at Unit A12, Omagh Enterprise Centre, Gortrush Industrial Estate.