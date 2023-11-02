Fintona remembers a flamboyant aristocrat

If we were to take a walk through the long halls of history, most people we meet would appear a product of their time, seamlessly at one with the world around them.

A few, however, would stand out like a splash of colour against a black and white background.

That was the kind of Raymond Browne Lecky, a legendary figure in Fintona folklore.

Strutting his stuff from 1881-1961, Lecky, an openly gay aristocrat who lived in Ecclesville House, was something of a peacock.

Born with a love of the arts and an instinct for altruism, Lecky became famous around Fintona for his peculiar combination of kindness and flamboyance.

Usually garbed in the finest of mauve and pink – the same colours that dominated the interior decor at Ecclesville House, apparently – Lecky rolled around town, elegant and absurd, in his chauffeur-driven two-toned green Austin 16.

A distant family member once wrote of an encounter with Lecky, “Nell and I went to church yesterday, it was dull enough. Young Raymond (Lecky) was there, his hands covered with large diamond rings, big button hole specs with gold chain, gold chain to hold his tyrolean hat on with, altogether a terrible sight, I think it’s a pity of the boy.”

Now that truly is what you call a colourful character!

Anyway, to keep Lecky’s Legacy alive, Omagh Pride, with the help of a few others, will be running a series of creative workshops over this month and next.

To hear a bit more both about the man himself, as well as the project which has been established to honour and remember him, we spoke with Cat Brogan of Omagh Pride.

“Lecky was a legend, and, in my book, he fits every criteria required to be considered a gay icon,” began Cat.

The second child of Annie and Conolly Browne-Lecky, Lecky was lucky to be born a member the landed gentry, meaning he never had to work, which freed him up to live a life of leisure and generosity.

“Lecky’s charitable legacy is interwoven into Fintona’s fabric,” said Cat, whose admiration for the man is palpable.

“The Ecclesville Equestrian Centre stands as a testament to his love of horses and his generosity, being established on the land he donated to the people of Fintona. His benevolent spirit extended to numerous initiatives, including setting up Fintona’s British Legion and fundraising efforts for good causes.”

Fintona Golf Club, too, sits on land donated by the Ecclesville Estate, thus stands as yet another monument to Lecky’s philanthropy.

“If you look closely and really consider the ways Lecky chose to spend his fortune, there is not a corner of Fintona from which you cannot hear the echoes with his life’s work.“

But the eccentric’s influence wasn’t confined to Fintona.

In the early 1900s, said Cat, Lecky organised cabaret events from Omagh to Enniskillen and was a female impersonator on the Dublin stage.

“Before his death, he made sure that the contents of his home were committed to be auctioned off and the proceeds used to support the children of actors and musicians

“He now rests in peace beside his partner Joel Henry Hart in the family plot within the old graveyard, a final testament to a love that defied social norms.”

The Lecky’s Legacy project presented by Omagh Pride is supported by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland and Omagh Forum.

On Saturday November 4, people are invited to attend Fintona Gold Club to share their memories and tales of Lecky. If you aren’t available on that date or can’t make it to Fintona, email omaghpride@gmail.com to arrange an alternative date. Local actor and filmmaker James McAnespey will be recording some of the stories for a short film.

Creative workshops will run by Cat Brogan and Lorraine Montague in Fintona Golf Club on November 15, 23 and 29 and December 6 from 6.30 to 8.30pm. These workshops are an invitation to tap into your creativity and express your unique perspective on Lecky’s story and his influence on Fintona. Everyone is welcome, no experience necessary.